Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 1,644,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,327. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

