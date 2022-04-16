Zacks: Analysts Expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lilium.

Several research firms have recently commented on LILM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Lilium has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

