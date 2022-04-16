Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will post sales of $106.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $450.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $467.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $519.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of LOB opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,027,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

