Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,017. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

