Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.09.

Shares of NXPI opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

