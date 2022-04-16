Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after buying an additional 404,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

