Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGS. B. Riley cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

AGS stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

