Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. 197,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $352.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

