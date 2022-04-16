Zacks: Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $62.03. 636,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

