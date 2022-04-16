Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to report $2.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.65. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock valued at $592,914. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. 331,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

