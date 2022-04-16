Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will report $3.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $105.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $222.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $279.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

