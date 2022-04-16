Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $8.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.13 and the lowest is $7.66. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $15.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $35.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.04 to $38.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $39.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.00 to $42.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.84.

Shares of GS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

