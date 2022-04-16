Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $8.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.13 and the lowest is $7.66. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $15.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $35.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.04 to $38.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $39.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.00 to $42.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.