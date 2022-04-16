Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,659. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

