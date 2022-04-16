Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.35. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.99 to $19.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.11 to $21.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,895. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

