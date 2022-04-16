Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,918. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

