Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 434,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,389. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $303.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

