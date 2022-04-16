Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Amgen posted earnings of $3.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $17.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

AMGN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.56. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

