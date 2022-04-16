Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.58). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

ASPN stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.42. 198,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,793. The stock has a market cap of $877.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

