Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post $2.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will report $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $3.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.08 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.14 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.68. 921,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.67. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7,463.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 56,271 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

