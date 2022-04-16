Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will announce $29.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.65 million. Broadwind posted sales of $32.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $157.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

