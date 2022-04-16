Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce $62.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.98 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $257.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPF. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $734.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

