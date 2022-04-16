Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electromed.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Electromed in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ELMD stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.