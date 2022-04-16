Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.85. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

