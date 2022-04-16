Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Etsy posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

ETSY stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.91.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

