Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will report $253.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.97 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

