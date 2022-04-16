Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $50.48.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

