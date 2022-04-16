Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) to announce sales of $17.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.82 billion and the lowest is $16.68 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

