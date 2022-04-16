Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Grosvenor Capital Management reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 178,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.04. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

