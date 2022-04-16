Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.