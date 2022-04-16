Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.