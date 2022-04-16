Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLX shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.