Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $137.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $141.30 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $163.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $661.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $677.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $770.10 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $799.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

