Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.49. 316,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,136. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

