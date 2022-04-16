Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.93 Million

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to post $366.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.20 million and the lowest is $365.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $310.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 524,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.