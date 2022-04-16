Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.36 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) will post $854.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $830.50 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

JAZZ stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 679,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,271. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,557,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.