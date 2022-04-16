Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kirby reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kirby by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 853,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 416,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

