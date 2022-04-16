Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,527. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

