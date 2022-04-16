Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to report sales of $116.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $118.80 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $115.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $523.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.40 million to $540.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $605.68 million, with estimates ranging from $574.90 million to $643.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $12.31. 1,384,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.74.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

