Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.02. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $13.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.81 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $263.06. 2,129,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $275.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

