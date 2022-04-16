Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post $80.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $79.99 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $68.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $335.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $393.78 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $405.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,335,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.57. 1,985,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

