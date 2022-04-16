Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.67). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,470 shares of company stock worth $480,924 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 15.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 185,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.51. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

