Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $4.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.81. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $3.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $20.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.66 to $22.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $26.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.91. 668,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,338. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

