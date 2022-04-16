Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

