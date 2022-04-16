Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.59. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

