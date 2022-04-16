Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.77 Million

Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will report $98.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.29 million to $100.24 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $83.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $400.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $404.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $415.95 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $419.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. 182,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,265. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

