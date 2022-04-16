Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

