Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will post $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.