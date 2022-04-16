Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 364,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,428 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

