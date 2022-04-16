Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $33.72 million. CareCloud reported sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $152.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTBC. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MTBC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. 32,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.93. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

