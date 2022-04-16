Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will post $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,526. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

