Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce $62.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.98 million and the highest is $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $257.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. 164,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

